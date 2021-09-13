UN rights chief rebukes Taliban over treatment of women
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Sep 2021 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2021 04:19 PM BdST
The United Nations' human rights chief criticised on Monday the Taliban's human rights record since seizing power in Afghanistan, noting that stated commitments did not match realities on the ground such as the status of women.
"Importantly, and in contradiction to assurances that the Taliban would uphold women's rights, over the past three weeks, women have instead been progressively excluded from the public sphere," Michelle Bachelet told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
She also expressed dismay at the composition of the Taliban's new government, noting the absence of women and its dominance by ethnic Pashtun.
More stories
- Russia plans sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
- PIA runs chartered flight to Afghanistan
- Iran and IAEA reach deal on nuclear monitoring
- Suu Kyi skips court over dizziness
- UN seeks $600m to avert Afghanistan humanitarian crisis
- China to consolidate electric vehicle industry
- N Korea tests first 'strategic' cruise missile
- Qatar's FM visits PM of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Recent Stories
- Afghan pilots who sought safety in Uzbekistan transfer to US base
- UN rights chief rebukes Taliban over treatment of women
- Greece plans firm hand on Afghan migrants, wants more EU help
- PIA runs first chartered commercial flight to Afghanistan
- Russia planning to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi skips court over dizziness
Opinion
Most Read
- Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Shakib, Niaz Morshed join fund manager LR Global as advisers
- Bangladesh arrests two over fake Australian visas, police say ringleader is in Australia
- ‘No more distance between us’: Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules
- Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash
- Azimpur school principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
- Jatiya Party MP Masuda Chowdhury dies at 70
- Many in Bangladesh experience in-person schooling for the first time
- As West ponders aid for Afghanistan, China and Pakistan quick to provide relief