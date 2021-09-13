Attackers blow up Nigerian prison fence, free 266 inmates
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Sep 2021 06:54 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2021 06:54 PM BdST
Heavily armed gunmen raided a jail in south-central Nigeria late on Sunday, blowing up the perimeter fence and freeing 266 inmates - almost everyone in the prison, authorities said.
A soldier and a police officer were killed in the attack and two guards were missing, the interior ministry said. It was the second major jailbreak in Nigeria this year.
The attackers used explosives to destroy the fence on three sides and fought a gun battle with guards at the medium-security prison at Kabba in Kogi State, southwest of the federal capital Abuja, authorities said.
Nigeria is struggling with security problems across its vast territory, including armed robberies by criminal gangs, an Islamic insurgency in the northeast and a spate of mass school abductions in the northwest.
Twenty-eight out of the 294 inmates at Kabba had not escaped, the interior ministry said, meaning 266 had got away. The prison service had initially put the number of fugitives at 240.
It was the second major jailbreak this year after gunmen attacked a prison in Owerri in southeastern Imo State in April, freeing more than 1,800 inmates.
Police blamed the Owerri jailbreak on a banned separatist movement, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which campaigns for several southeastern states to split from Nigeria. IPOB denied any involvement.
Kogi State is not part of the region IPOB wants to secede. The authorities said the Kabba attackers had not been identified, and they did not suggest a reason for the raid.
The prison service said the Kabba jail was established in 2008 with a capacity for 200 inmates. At the time of the attack there were 224 pre-trial detainees and 70 convicted offenders in the jail, it said.
Suspects can spend years in pre-trial detention in Nigeria. Human rights groups say prisons are often overcrowded and legal procedures inefficient.
The interior ministry said there were 15 soldiers, 10 police officers and 10 armed prison guards on duty at the Kabba jail at the time of Sunday's raid.
- Afghans face most perilous hour: UN
- Qatar FM 'urged Taliban to respect women's rights'
- Russia plans sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
- Attackers free 266 inmates in Nigeria
- PIA runs chartered flight to Afghanistan
- UN rights chief rebukes Taliban over treatment of women
- Iran and IAEA reach deal on nuclear monitoring
- Suu Kyi skips court over dizziness
- Attackers blow up Nigerian prison fence, free 266 inmates
- Afghan pilots who sought safety in Uzbekistan transfer to US base
- UN rights chief rebukes Taliban over treatment of women
- Greece plans firm hand on Afghan migrants, wants more EU help
- PIA runs first chartered commercial flight to Afghanistan
- Russia planning to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Most Read
- Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Shakib, Niaz Morshed join fund manager LR Global as advisers
- Bangladesh arrests two over fake Australian visas, police say ringleader is in Australia
- Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash
- Jatiya Party MP Masuda Chowdhury dies at 70
- ‘No more distance between us’: Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules
- Many in Bangladesh experience in-person schooling for the first time
- Azimpur school principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
- The legacy of America’s post-9/11 turn to torture