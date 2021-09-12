The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Sep 2021 07:03 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2021 07:03 PM BdST
The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan.
"They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans leave freely and (talked) of an inclusive and representative government, but they are lying," Le Drian said on France 5 TV.
"France refuses to recognise or have any type of relationship with this government. We want actions from the Taliban and they will need some economic breathing space and international relations. It's up to them."
Paris has evacuated about 3,000 people and had held technical talks with the Taliban to enable those departures.
Le Drian, who is heading to the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday, said there were still a few French nationals and a few hundred Afghans with ties to France remaining in Afghanistan.
- Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire: military
- IAEA chief in Iran for talks
- Quandary at UN: Who speaks for Myanmar and Afghanistan?
- Japan's Kono leads opinion poll on succeeding PM Suga
- Thousands protest new Turkish vaccine rules
- At 9/11 ceremonies, moments of silence and tears
- Biden commemorates 9/11 with stops at all 3 attack sites
- How growing up in NY after 9/11 shaped Muslim leaders
- Israeli minister says Iran giving militias drone training near Isfahan
- Strong typhoon cuts power, causes flooding in northern Philippines
- 10% of UAE private sector workers should be Emiratis in five years
- Vatican Swiss Guard's new barracks designed to include women, newspaper says
- Trump may be gone, but the fight against his border wall goes on
- FBI releases first 9/11 document after Biden order: CNN
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
- Why so many tennis players don’t want the COVID vaccine
- Azimpur school principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
- Bangladesh reopens schools and colleges after long coronavirus shutdown
- Bangladesh goes back to school in the midst of a pandemic
- Bangladesh eyes August deadline for deep-sea mooring project
- Thousands protest new Turkish vaccine and test rules
- Bangladesh will shut schools if COVID surges again, says Dipu Moni
- Policeman rescues two children thrown overboard from launch for ‘not paying the fare’