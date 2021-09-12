Japan's vaccines minister Kono leads opinion poll on succeeding Suga
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Sep 2021 10:44 AM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2021 10:44 AM BdST
Japan's minister in charge of vaccines, Taro Kono, led a public opinion poll on who should succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
Kono had 27 percent support in the poll by the Nikkei newspaper and TV Tokyo that asked who would be "the right person" to lead the party and become the next prime minister.
The results of the Sept. 9-11 poll were released on Saturday.
Former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba was next with 17 peecent, and ex-policy chief Fumio Kishida was third with 14 percent. Former Interior Minister Sanae Takaichi was fifth with 7 percent.
Kono, who also serves as minister of administrative reform, announced his candidacy on Friday, the third to make his intention official after Kishida and Takaichi.
Ishiba may not run for the party's leadership and instead will likely support another candidate, the Jiji news service said Saturday, citing sources close to him.
Suga, in a surprise move, said on Sept 3 he would step down, marking an end to a one-year tenure that was marred by plunging public support and dissatisfaction with his COVID-19 response.
That set the stage for a Sept 29 leadership vote among grassroots LDP members and lawmakers. The winner is virtually assured the premiership because the LDP has a majority in parliament's lower house.
Following the LDP leadership vote, Japan will likely hold a general election in the first half of November, Kyodo reported citing ruling party lawmakers.
The Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll follows earlier ones showing strong public support for Kono, 58, to succeed Suga.
- At 9/11 ceremonies, moments of silence and tears
- Biden commemorates 9/11 with stops at all 3 attack sites
- How growing up in NY after 9/11 shaped Muslim leaders
- Americans reflect on 20th anniversary of Sept 11
- Gas explosion kills 3 in Russia
- For many survivors, dust is still taking its toll
- No Afghan refugee exodus yet: UN
- Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills five
- Thousands protest new Turkish vaccine and test rules
- Twenty years after 9/11, one of the last US Marines killed in Afghanistan comes home
- Quandary at UN: Who speaks for Myanmar and Afghanistan?
- George W Bush calls out threat of domestic terrorism on 9/11 anniversary
- At 9/11 ceremonies, moments of silence and tears
- Biden commemorates 9/11 anniversary with stops at all three attack sites
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
- Why so many tennis players don’t want the COVID vaccine
- Pran Gopal gets AL ticket for Cumilla by-poll
- UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries for vaccinated residents
- Bangladesh eyes August deadline for deep-sea mooring project
- Messi hat-trick breaks Pele's record for most goals by a South American
- Bangladesh reports 1,327 new COVID cases, another 48 die
- In US drone strike, evidence suggests no ISIS bomb
- Bangladesh reopens schools and colleges after long coronavirus shutdown