Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire, military says
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Sep 2021 11:15 AM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2021 11:15 AM BdST
Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in response to Palestinian rocket fire into its territory, the Israeli military said.
Tension between Israel and the Palestinians has risen over the past week, after six Palestinian militants escaped from a maximum security Israeli jail on Monday. Israeli forces have since captured four of the inmates.
Drawing Israeli air strikes, Gaza militants fired a rocket into Israel on Friday when two of the prisoners were apprehended and then again on Saturday, after two more escaped inmates were caught. The Israeli military said it struck targets belonging to Hamas, the Islamist armed group that rules Gaza. There were no reports of casualties.
A fragile truce between Israel and Hamas ended 11 days of fierce fighting in May in which at least 250 Palestinians and 13 in Israel were killed.
- Quandary at UN: Who speaks for Myanmar and Afghanistan?
- Thousands protest new Turkish vaccine rules
- At 9/11 ceremonies, moments of silence and tears
- Biden commemorates 9/11 with stops at all 3 attack sites
- How growing up in NY after 9/11 shaped Muslim leaders
- Americans reflect on 20th anniversary of Sept 11
- Gas explosion kills 3 in Russia
- For many survivors, dust is still taking its toll
- At pro-Taliban protest, a symbol of America’s lost influence: faces obscured by veils
- Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire, military says
- IAEA chief in Iran for talks before showdown with West
- Japan's vaccines minister Kono leads opinion poll on succeeding Suga
- Thousands protest new Turkish vaccine and test rules
- Twenty years after 9/11, one of the last US Marines killed in Afghanistan comes home
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
- Why so many tennis players don’t want the COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh reports 1,327 new COVID cases, another 48 die
- UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries for vaccinated residents
- Pran Gopal gets AL ticket for Cumilla by-poll
- Bangladesh eyes August deadline for deep-sea mooring project
- Messi hat-trick breaks Pele's record for most goals by a South American
- In US drone strike, evidence suggests no ISIS bomb
- Bangladesh reopens schools and colleges after long coronavirus shutdown