Israel catches two more escaped Palestinian militants, police say
>> Rami Ayyub, Reuters
Published: 11 Sep 2021 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2021 12:23 PM BdST
Israeli forces on Saturday captured two more of the six Palestinian militants who made a dramatic escape from a maximum-security Israeli jail this week, a police spokesperson said.
The two men were found hiding in a truck parking lot in an Arab village in northern Israel, near the city of Nazareth, where two other escapees were captured hours earlier.
Their Hollywood-style prison break on Monday, through a hole in their prison cell floor, delighted Palestinians and embarrassed Israel.
Footage distributed by Israel Police showed officers leading the two men, blindfold and handcuffed, into a police vehicle as a manhunt for two more inmates that are still at large continued.
The six men have either been convicted or are suspected of planning or carrying out deadly attacks against Israelis. Israeli officials have pledged a thorough investigation into apparent security lapses that allowed their escape.
One of the men captured on Saturday morning was Zakaria Zubeidi, a high-profile former commander of Fatah's Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades armed group in the West Bank city of Jenin.
Zubeidi, who once received Israeli amnesty, was rearrested by Israel in 2019 after his alleged involvement in further shootings.
The other five prisoners are members of the Islamic Jihad militant group.
Across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, Palestinians have protested in support of the men, seeing them as heroes in their struggle for statehood in territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.
Israel says Palestinians involved in violent anti-Israeli activities are terrorists.
Palestinian factions said there would be repercussions for the men's capture. Gaza militants fired a rocket towards Israel on Friday following the first two rearrests, drawing Israeli airstrikes in the enclave.
The captures could ignite further clashes.
- Taliban takeover a 'boost' to extremists elsewhere: UK
- Taliban response to protests getting violent: UN
- Lebanon gets new PM amid economic meltdown
- Taliban response to Afghan protests increasingly violent, UN says
- US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
- N Korea forgoes power demonstration in parade
- Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds in Kabul
- Afghan evacuees begin life in Australia
- 20 years on, the war on terror grinds along with no end in sight
- In US drone strike, evidence suggests no ISIS bomb
- Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed by Taliban, family says
- Taliban response to Afghan protests increasingly violent, UN says
- Lebanon gets new prime minister amid economic meltdown
- Taliban response to Afghan protests increasingly violent, UN says
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- RAB arrests Ehsan Group chairman for embezzling Tk 170bn
- Messi hat-trick breaks Pele's record for most goals by a South American
- Bangladesh eyes August deadline for deep-sea mooring project
- Bangladesh to shut schools if COVID cases spike again
- Bangladesh counts 38 new virus deaths, lowest in 3 months; cases rise by 2,325
- Brokering exit from Afghanistan, US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
- All quiet at Jahangirnagar University
- 'It's connected to you': Shared causes fuel surge in disasters
- Islamic leaders sleep on human milk bank decision for two years