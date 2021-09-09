India cancel practice after physio tests positive for COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Sep 2021 07:02 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2021 07:02 PM BdST
India's practice session ahead of the fifth and final Test against England was cancelled on Thursday after a member of their support staff tested positive for COVID-19, an Indian cricket board official said.
Second physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive on Wednesday and the team were awaiting the results of a fresh round of tests carried out on Thursday morning, the official said requesting anonymity.
India head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive during the fourth Test at The Oval and has since been isolating with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel.
India lead 2-1 in the five-Test series after winning the Oval test by 157 runs. The final Test begins on Friday at Old Trafford.
