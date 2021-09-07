Home > World

Taliban gunmen fire in the air to disperse protest in Kabul

  Reuters

Published: 07 Sep 2021 01:46 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2021 01:46 PM BdST

Taliban gunmen fired in the air to disperse protesters in the centre of the Afghanistan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, witnesses said.

Video clips showed scores of people running as volleys of gunfire were heard.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

