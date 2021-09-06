Home > World

Six Palestinians escape from high-security Israeli prison: Israeli radio

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Sep 2021 10:44 AM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2021 10:44 AM BdST

Six Palestinians escaped from a high-security Israeli prison on Monday, Israel's Kan public radio reported, identifying them as members of militant groups.

It said five of the prisoners belonged to the Islamic Jihad movement and one was a former commander of a militant group affiliated with the mainstream Fatah party.

According to the report, the six were cellmates and tunnelled out of Gilboa prison in northern Israel, where security forces launched a search.

There was no immediate comment from prison authorities or police.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories