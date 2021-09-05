Italy to transfer its Afghanistan embassy to Qatar: minister
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Sep 2021 06:57 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2021 06:57 PM BdST
Italy plans to move its Afghan embassy to Doha, in Qatar, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday, the latest indication of Western diplomats setting up permanently outside Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover.
The announcement follows earlier signals that Western countries and the European Union, which have closed their missions in Kabul, may use the Gulf state as an offshore hub for their diplomatic relations with Afghanistan.
Many diplomats flew to the Gulf state, which has hosted the Taliban's political office since 2013, after evacuating the Afghan capital late last month.
China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey have kept their embassies in the Afghan capital open, increasing their opportunities to directly influence a new government, which is in the process of being formed.
"I will meet today with the Emir of Qatar and then with the foreign minister because it is our intention to relocate the embassy we had in Kabul to Doha," said Di Maio, who was speaking in a video call from Doha to businessmen and politicians attending a business conference in Cernobbio on Lake Como.
"Qatar has become the centre of diplomatic relations with respect to this Afghan government that is being formed," Di Maio said.
Sources within the Taliban have said its co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will lead a new Afghan government set to be announced soon.
The United States suspended operations at its Kabul embassy on Aug. 31, a day after Washington completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, ending 20 years of war that culminated in the militant Taliban's return to power.
- Kabul airport reopens
- Surfer dies in Australia shark attack
- NZ examines anti-terrorism efforts after stabbing attack
- Inside the Afghan evacuation
- NZ to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing
- ASEAN's Myanmar envoy in talks with junta over access to Suu Kyi
- At least 17 killed in Kabul celebratory gunfire
- 'They'll kill us:' Afghan pilots at Uzbek camp
- Italy to transfer its Afghanistan embassy to Qatar: minister
- Two injured in heavy gunfire near Guinea's presidential palace
- Islamic State attack kills 10 policemen near Iraq's Kirkuk
- Three soldiers killed in suicide attack in southwest Pakistan
- Islamic State attack kills 10 policemen near Iraq's Kirkuk
- Ida reveals two Louisianas: One with storm walls, another without
Most Read
- Bangladesh to reopen all schools on Sept 12
- Bangladesh plans in-person class once a week for now
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
- How Bangladesh plans to reopen schools and colleges
- Railway to Rangamati: A Tk 89bn project on the horizon
- Transporters worry about rise in highway robberies in the north
- Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12m Sinovac vaccine shots
- Mitsubishi Motors is set to build plant in Bangladesh
- Monica Lewinsky is (reluctantly) revisiting ‘that woman’
- Election Commission gets greater leeway in new bill passed by parliament