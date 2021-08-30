Taliban says US drone strike in Kabul also killed civilians: Chinese state TV
>> Yew Lun Tian, Reuters
Published: 30 Aug 2021 04:18 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2021 04:18 PM BdST
A Taliban spokesman said a US drone strike targeting a suspected suicide bomber in Kabul on Sunday resulted in civilian casualties, and condemned the United States for failing to inform the Taliban before ordering the strike.
Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told China's state television CGTN on Monday that seven people were killed in the drone attack, describing the US action on foreign soil as unlawful.
"If there was any potential threat in Afghanistan, it should have been reported to us, not an arbitrary attack that has resulted in civilian casualties," Mujahid said in a written response to CGTN.
Pentagon officials said the suicide car bomber had been preparing to attack the airport in Kabul, where US troops were in the final stages of a withdrawal from Afghanistan, on behalf of ISIS-K, a local affiliate of Islamic State that is an enemy of both the West and the Taliban.
US Central Command said it was investigating reports of civilian casualties from Sunday's drone strike.
"We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties," it said.
Mujahid had issued a similar condemnation of a US drone strike on Saturday that killed two Islamic State militants in the eastern province of Nangarhar. He said two women and a child were wounded in that attack.
- Rockets target US troops
- 98 countries pledge to accept Afghan refugees
- Taliban agree to allow Afghans to leave
- North Korea appears to have restarted nuclear reactor
- Afghan woman gives birth on evacuation flight
- US conducts drone strike in Kabul, winds down airlift
- Biden attends grim homecoming for US troops killed in Kabul
- US carries out strike in Kabul
- 98 countries pledge to accept Afghans after US military departs
- Indonesia schools start cautious reopening after devastating virus wave
- Taliban agree to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says
- At 6-days-old, she went into foster care. At 7-years-old, she was dead
- India's COVID vaccine supply jumps, raising export hopes
- Thousands protest in Berlin against COVID curbs, vaccines
Most Read
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Let’s make Bangladesh a global hub of connectivity, says Hasina
- ‘Show source of income’: Bangladesh making guidelines on setting up worship, funeral places
- Biman pilot, whose illness forced emergency landing, is on life support
- Singer Noble says he was 'assaulted' in a Bandarban hotel. But what really happened?
- US drone strike destroys Islamic State car bomb in Kabul, officials say
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll tops 26,000
- Messi, Mbappé and running out the clock
- Police arrest 'female member' of banned militant outfit
- Troubled online marketplace Evaly ‘forcing’ workers out