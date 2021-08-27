Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai
Published: 27 Aug 2021 04:03 PM BdST
Spain has concluded its evacuation of personnel from Afghanistan and the last evacuees are expected to land at the Torrejon military airbase near Madrid later on Friday, the government said.
Two military planes carrying the last 81 Spaniards out of Kabul arrived in Dubai early on Friday morning, the government said in a statement.
The planes were also carrying four Portuguese soldiers and 83 Afghans who had worked with NATO countries.
"These two flights conclude the evacuation of Spanish personnel and Afghan allies and their families," the statement read.
Over the course of its rescue mission Spain evacuated 1,898 Afghans who had worked with western countries, the United Nations or the European Union.
