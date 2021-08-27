Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly Kabul airport attack
Reuters
Published: 27 Aug 2021 02:25 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2021 02:25 AM BdST
Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack outside Kabul airport on Thursday, the group's Amaq News Agency said on its Telegram channel.
A suicide bomber from the Islamist militant group "managed to reach a large gathering of translators and collaborators with the American army at 'Baran Camp' near Kabul Airport and detonated his explosive belt among them, killing about 60 people and wounding more than 100 others, including Taliban fighters," it said.
