Blasts at Kazakh military base kill four
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Aug 2021 11:41 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2021 11:41 AM BdST
A series of blasts triggered by a fire at a military base in southern Kazakhstan killed four servicemen and wounded more than 60 people, authorities in the central Asian nation said on Friday.
It is unclear what caused Thursday's fire at the facility in the province of Zhambyl where engineering explosives were stored, Defence Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev told a briefing.
The soldiers died while trying to put out the fire which triggered a series of ten blasts, he added, saying the stored explosives had come from a facility in the town of Arys after a similar 2019 event that killed four people.
Authorities evacuated hundreds of people from the nearby area and closed the main road linking the province to the biggest city of Almaty.
More stories
- What is ISIS-K?
- US will hunt Kabul attackers down: Biden
- Kabul airport attack kills 12 US troops, dozens of Afghans
- Islamic State claims Kabul airport attack
- 4 US service members killed in Kabul blasts
- 2 blasts at Kabul airport, with casualties: Pentagon
- UN migration agency appeals for emergency Afghanistan aid
- Western troops in Kabul plan own evacuation amid threats
Recent Stories
- At least 28 Taliban members among dead in Kabul airport blasts: Taliban official
- Kabul attacks put bitter adversary Islamic State back into US sights
- US braces for more ISIS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport
- After decades of war, ISIS and al-Qaida can still wreak havoc
- Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'
- What is Islamic State in Afghanistan?
Opinion
Most Read
- West Bengal MP, actor Nusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy
- At least 13 US troops among masses of dead in Kabul suicide attack
- BGMEA says it wasn’t part of talks on new Bangladesh safety pact
- 2 die, 4 missing in Saint Martin’s Island
- The real winner of the Afghan war? It’s not who you think
- ‘Dangerous’ games: Bangladesh regulator orders removal of PUBG, Free Fire
- Bangladesh logs 102 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in two months
- What is Islamic State in Afghanistan?
- ‘We will hunt you down’: Biden vows to avenge Afghan attack
- What’s the next dream of Digital Bangladesh? Cashless society, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy