Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

Biden spoke hours after the two blasts killed a dozen American troops and wounded more, the worst day of casualties for US forces there in a decade.

"We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," he said in remarks at the White House.

Biden said US evacuations would continue. He gave no indication of a change in next Tuesday's US pullout target.

"I have also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities. We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose and the moment of our choosing," Biden said.