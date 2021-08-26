US embassy alert advises US citizens not to go to Kabul airport
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Aug 2021 09:41 AM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2021 09:41 AM BdST
The US embassy in Kabul advised US citizens not to travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport at this time, according to an embassy security alert issued on Wednesday.
Citizens already at the airport's Abbey Gate, East Gate, and North Gate were advised to leave immediately, said the security alert.
The alert, posted on the embassy website, gave no reason for why it was issued.
It followed warnings by US President Joe Biden and other administration officials of a threat by Islamic State to evacuation operations as crowds thronged airport gates, desperate to leave following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
The alert advised Americans to "be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially in large crowds."
More stories
- Mexico takes in fleeing Afghan journalists
- US embassy advises US citizens not to go to Kabul airport
- Taliban asked Turkey for support to run Kabul airport
- Taliban threatened, beat staff: UN documents
- Afghans with legal papers will be able to travel ‘beyond Aug. 31’
- Afghan commander feels ‘betrayed’
- 4 killed in attack near French embassy in Tanzania
- Taliban appoint veterans to key ministerial posts
Recent Stories
- Moderna withholds 1.63m COVID-19 vaccine doses in Japan due to contamination
- Judge orders sanctions against pro-Trump lawyers over election lawsuit
- Afghans told to avoid Kabul airport as Islamic State threat emerges
- Mexico takes in fleeing Afghan journalists, including from NY Times
- US embassy alert advises US citizens not to go to Kabul airport
- Taliban asked Turkey for support to run Kabul airport, Turkish officials say
Opinion
Most Read
- ‘Dangerous’ games: Bangladesh regulator orders removal of PUBG, Free Fire
- A grim new trend: Why are more women now dying from COVID in Bangladesh?
- Retailers agree to extend Bangladeshi garment workers' safety pact
- Taliban appoint senior veterans to key ministerial posts
- Bangladesh reports 114 virus deaths, 4,966 cases in a day
- Afghan commander feels ‘betrayed’ by politicians, American partners
- US intelligence agencies delivered report to Biden on virus’s origins
- As Taliban government looms, should Bangladesh seek diplomacy with Afghanistan?
- Three policemen withdrawn from duty over Pradip’s ‘phone call’ in custody
- Arrest warrants against former president Khandaker Mushtaque’s son, grandson hiding in Canada