Russia to evacuate over 500 people from Afghanistan: Ifax
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Aug 2021 01:52 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2021 01:52 PM BdST
Russia will evacuate more than 500 people from Afghanistan, including Russian and other citizens, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russia's Defence Ministry.
Four military transport aircraft would be involved in the operation that would also evacuate citizens of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine, it said.
Russia's evacuation operation was ordered by President Vladimir Putin, the defence ministry was quoted as saying.
The Russian government plans to request flights out of Afghanistan in September for Afghan students who are planning to study in Russia, the embassy said on Tuesday.
More stories
- Pope sends $70,000 aid to Bangladesh
- US VP Harris forges on with Vietnam trip
- US COVID vaccine approval is 'seismic' shift for legality of mandates: experts
- Taliban block Afghans access to Kabul airport
- Taliban say no evacuation extension
- UN rights boss has 'credible reports' of Taliban executions
- Boris Johnson facing corruption legal battle
- Afghan evacuation on 'war footing' as G7 meets on pullout deadline
Recent Stories
- Inside the diverse and growing Asian population in the US
- Russia to evacuate over 500 people from Afghanistan: Ifax
- Floods kill at least 13 in western Venezuela
- New Israeli leader backs hard line on Iran but softer tone with US
- Taliban rule presents aid agencies with moral, fiscal dilemma
- US, China accuse each other of "bullying" nations
Opinion
Most Read
- Dhaka ranked 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index 2021
- Bangladesh aims to reopen educational institutions ‘soon’ if COVID cases drop
- CIA director visited Kabul for secret talks with Taliban
- Reuters photographer was killed after being left behind in retreat, Afghan general says
- Taliban reject extended deadline as US races to finish evacuation
- Bangladesh logs 114 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in nearly two months
- New Zealand team quarantine in Dhaka, Allen tests positive
- What’s the next dream of Digital Bangladesh? Cashless society, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- As Taliban government looms, should Bangladesh seek diplomacy with Afghanistan?
- The Taliban block Afghans’ access to Kabul’s airport and reject any delay of US withdrawal