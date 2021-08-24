UK says it will use all options, including sanctions, to address Afghanistan crisis
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Aug 2021 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2021 01:29 PM BdST
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that Britain will use all the means available to it to address a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
"We will use all of the levers at our disposal, including sanctions, aid and access to international finance system, and we are rallying our international partners around these shared priorities", Raab wrote in the Telegraph newspaper.
"We are pressing the permanent members of the UN Security Council to agree some parameters on the way forward. We are working with vital regional partners like India and Pakistan", he added.
The Taliban seized power earlier this month from a US-backed government in Afghanistan, sending thousands fleeing and potentially heralding a return to the militants' austere and autocratic rule of two decades ago.
More stories
- Afghan refugees find a harsh, unfriendly Turkey border
- Biden to decide within 24 hours on Afghan evacuation deadline
- Johnson and Biden agree on Kabul evacuation efforts
- Militant group commander, deputy killed in Kashmir
- G7 leaders to pledge unity on Taliban recognition
- Other G7 leaders to press Biden to extend Kabul evacuation deadline
- India to monetise $81b worth of state assets
- They were protectors in Afghanistan. Now they need help
Recent Stories
- Amid COVID surge, some Sri Lankans opt for cardboard coffins when cremating loved ones
- UK says evacuation window at Kabul airport unlikely to be extended
- Philippines' Duterte agrees to run for vice president in 2022
- UK says it will use all options, including sanctions, to address Afghanistan crisis
- 'They are hungry': Haiti quake survivors fear for children's future
- Israel bombs Hamas sites in Gaza over fire balloons: military
Opinion
Most Read
- Dhaka ranked 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index 2021
- No more ‘mass’ vaccination: Bangladesh to continue registration as new doses arrive
- Bangladesh reports 117 virus deaths, 5,717 cases in a day
- Oman to lift travel ban on fully vaccinated passengers from Bangladesh, India on Sept 1
- ‘Dream one step closer to reality’: Padma Bridge gets final slab
- Rise in industrial unit registration brightens investment growth chances
- Second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be taken without SMS
- Chaos persists at Kabul airport as Taliban discuss new government
- Russian journalists meet a crackdown with dark humour, and subscribers
- FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine