UK says it will use all options, including sanctions, to address Afghanistan crisis

"We will use all of the levers at our disposal, including sanctions, aid and access to international finance system, and we are rallying our international partners around these shared priorities", Raab wrote in the Telegraph newspaper.

"We are pressing the permanent members of the UN Security Council to agree some parameters on the way forward. We are working with vital regional partners like India and Pakistan", he added.

The Taliban seized power earlier this month from a US-backed government in Afghanistan, sending thousands fleeing and potentially heralding a return to the militants' austere and autocratic rule of two decades ago.