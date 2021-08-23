Home > World

Taliban won't extend Aug 31 deadline for Western forces to leave

23 Aug 2021

The Taliban will not extend an Aug 31 deadline for Western forces to leave Afghanistan, two sources in the Islamist group told Reuters on Monday.

The sources, however, said no Western government or official had approached the Taliban to extend the deadline.

