Fears rise about safety of Afghan airport as US warns Americans to stay away

The US Embassy’s warning that Americans should stay away from the airport added a new level of uncertainty to the volatile situation — which includes reports of growing hunger around the country — just a day after President Joe Biden vowed to get all US citizens to safety.

Assaulted by tear gas and by Taliban gunmen who have beaten people with clubs and whips, throngs of Afghans and their families continued to swarm the airport in hopes of getting aboard US military transport planes evacuating Americans and their Afghan allies. But the hopes of those who pressed against the airport blast walls faded as word spread that Biden had warned that his effort to evacuate Afghans was not open-ended.

US officials said the most serious current threat is that Afghanistan’s Islamic State branch would attempt an attack that would both hurt the Americans and damage the Taliban’s sense of control. But it was unclear how capable ISIS, which has battled the Taliban, is of such an attack, the officials said.

The security alert instructed Americans still marooned in Kabul not to travel to the airport “unless you receive individual instructions from a US government representative to do so.”

John F. Kirby, the chief Pentagon spokesperson, said Saturday there had been no additional helicopter rescues of Americans in Kabul seeking to flee the Afghan capital since Thursday’s mission, but he did not rule out the possibility of similar operations in the future if local commanders believed they were warranted.

The security alert came as a 2-year-old girl was trampled to death in a stampede outside an airport gate at about 10 a.m. Saturday, according to her mother, a former employee of a US organisation in Kabul. The child was crushed when the crowd surged toward the gate, knocking over the woman and several members of her family, she said.

“My heart is bleeding,” the woman said. “It was like drowning and trying to hold your baby above the water.”

The Taliban’s actions and history of brutality cast doubt on their promises of amnesty, and many Afghans are afraid to venture out of their homes. The New York Times

The embassy alert underscored the deteriorating security situation in the capital amid reports that Taliban gunmen were going door-to-door, searching for Afghans who had worked for the US government or military, or for the US-backed government. The militants are threatening to arrest or punish family members if they can’t find the people they are seeking, according to former members of the Afghan government, a confidential report prepared for the United Nations and US veterans who have been contacted by desperate Afghans who served alongside them.

A 31-year-old Afghan who worked for four years as an interpreter for the US military said he had managed to get out of the country earlier this month. But he said the Taliban destroyed his home in Kabul and threatened his parents, who fled and were now living on the street in Kabul.

The International Rescue Committee estimates that more than 300,000 Afghan civilians have been affiliated with the US since 2001, but only a minority qualify for evacuation.

Biden said Friday that he would commit to airlifting Afghans who had helped the US war effort, but that Americans were his priority.

“Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home,” he said.

The president said that he was unaware of any Americans who had been prevented by Taliban gunmen or other obstacles from reaching the airport. But two resettlement agencies in the US reported that they had received panicked calls from Afghan American clients holding US passports or green cards who had been unable to reach the airport.

In an interview Saturday morning, a 39-year-old Afghan, who said he worked as an interpreter for the US military and the US government, said an Afghan American friend holding a green card was unable to penetrate the crowds outside the airport gates and went back home in frustration.

The Afghan, who asked to be identified as Mike — the name assigned to him by his US military colleagues — said the green card holder was turned away at an airport gate manned by British soldiers even after presenting the document.

Biden administration officials have said they do not have an accurate count of the number of US citizens still stranded in Kabul and seeking to leave the country.

Khalil Haqqani, a leader of the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network, seated second from left, attends Friday prayer at the Pul-i-Khishti Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 as an armed Taliban member stands watch. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

Biden has aimed to quell a global furore over the chaotic evacuation that has followed the Taliban’s return to power.

But with just 10 days until his deadline to withdraw all US troops, Biden conceded that for many Afghans desperate to escape the Taliban and their history of brutality, “I cannot promise what the final outcome will be.”

The administration last week put out a call for volunteers across the government to help get visas processed for people from Afghanistan. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services sent out an email describing the chance to help an “extraordinary initiative,” urging any employee in any position to apply.

More than 13,000 people have been evacuated since Aug. 14, the day before the Taliban seized Kabul, according to the Pentagon. Biden said Friday that 18,000 people had been flown out since July.

Life in Afghanistan has been thrown into turmoil by the Taliban’s swift and shocking takeover of the country. Taliban fighters swept into Kabul a week ago, toppling the US-backed government and there are signs they are reprising some of the same brutal elements of the Taliban government of the late 1990s.

Some women in Kabul have been beaten or threatened by Taliban gunmen for not properly covering themselves, according to residents of the capital. Afghan and international journalists have said they had been beaten or manhandled while trying to report or photograph in the capital, and demonstrators waving the black, red and green flag of Afghanistan have been assaulted by Taliban fighters.

On Saturday, the Taliban’s chief spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, wrote on Twitter that the Taliban had set up a three-member committee to “address media problems in Kabul.” He did not elaborate.

A Taliban official said Saturday that the group’s co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, had arrived in Kabul for talks aimed a forming a new government. On Tuesday, Baradar, who oversaw the signing of a troop withdrawal agreement with the US in Qatar in February 2020, arrived to a hero’s welcome in Kandahar, the Taliban’s spiritual birthplace.

Baradar was expected to begin talks with former President Hamid Karzai and other politicians.

“The negotiations are going on right now,” said Ahmadullah Waseq, deputy of the Taliban’s cultural affairs committee, who confirmed Baradar’s arrival. For now, he said, Taliban officials are largely talking among themselves in preparation for the negotiations.

Taliban leaders have not provided details on the type of government they envision, beyond saying that it would adhere to Islamic values, a clear indication the militants intend to impose their strict interpretation of Shariah law.

Witnesses at the airport described continued scenes of chaos and panic. Mike, the former translator, said he helped Taliban fighters carry two Afghan women who had fainted in the morning heat.

“The women and children were screaming to the Taliban, ‘We’re going to die!'” Mike said. “They brought us a water hose.”

One young family in Kabul said they were growing increasingly frightened after camping for three days outside an airport compound. The crush of people was so great that they had not been able to reach the gate to submit their names. They had been cleared for evacuation and told by British officials to come to the compound, they said, but had ended up sleeping in the open with small children — with no idea whether they would be admitted.

The airport bottleneck threatened to trigger another humanitarian crisis for the beleaguered country. Relief agencies are struggling to bring food, medicine and other urgently needed supplies into Afghanistan, according to officials.

Decades of war, an extended drought linked to climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to widespread suffering. At least 14 million Afghans — one-third of the country’s population — are going hungry, according to the United Nations food agency.

The World Food Program said this week that 2 million Afghan children were among the malnourished. Mary-Ellen McGroarty, the agency’s country director for Afghanistan, said this week that the second devastating drought in three years had destroyed crops and livestock. She said fighting this spring and summer had displaced thousands of Afghans and that a harsh winter could make things worse.

