Afghanistan's Massoud says he will not surrender to Taliban: al-Arabiya
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Aug 2021 09:53 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2021 09:53 PM BdST
The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was one of the main leaders of Afghanistan's anti-Soviet resistance in the 1980s, said he will not surrender areas under his control to the Taliban, Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying on Sunday.
Ahmad Massoud called for a comprehensive government to rule the country with the participation of the Taliban, adding that war will be "unavoidable" if the Taliban refuse dialogue, the TV channel said.
Massoud said government forces opposed to the Taliban have rallied from different provinces and gathered in his stronghold, the Panjshir valley.
In a Washington Post opinion piece published on Thursday, he appealed to the West for support.
