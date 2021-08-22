Afghan refugee gives birth on US evacuation plane
An Afghan woman gave birth on board a US evacuation plane on Saturday, moments after landing at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the US Air Force said.
The woman delivered a baby girl in the cargo bay of an Air Force C-17 aircraft after going into labour and experiencing complications during the flight, US Air Mobility Command said on Twitter.
"The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother's life," the tweet said.
The woman was part of a group fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan and was on the second stage of an evacuation flight that had taken off from a base in the Middle East.
The mother and baby were transported to a medical facility and were in good condition, the tweet said.
Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21. (cont..) pic.twitter.com/wqR9dFlW1o— Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021
