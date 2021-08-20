PM Johnson says UK will work with Taliban if necessary
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Aug 2021 11:33 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2021 11:33 PM BdST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday Britain would work with the Taliban if necessary after the militants capture of Afghanistan, and defended his foreign minister who has come under fire for his handling of the situation.
"What I want to assure people is that our political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution for Afghanistan, working with the Taliban, of course if necessary, will go on," Johnson told media.
Johnson said the situation at Kabul airport, where thousands of desperate Afghans have thronged seeking exodus from the country, was getting "slightly better".
The British government said it had secured the evacuation of 1,615 people since Saturday, including 399 British nationals and their dependants, 320 embassy staff and 402 Afghans.
Asked if he still had confidence in Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who has faced calls for his resignation from opponents for his response to the crisis, he said: "Absolutely"
