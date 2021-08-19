Exiled Ghani says he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed, did not take money
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Aug 2021 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2021 10:42 AM BdST
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, speaking from exile in the United Arab Emirates, said on Wednesday that he had left Kabul to prevent bloodshed and denied reports he took large sums of money with him as he departed the presidential palace.
Ghani has been bitterly criticised by former ministers for leaving the country suddenly as Taliban forces entered Kabul on Sunday.
"If I had stayed, I would be witnessing bloodshed in Kabul," Ghani said in a video streamed on Facebook, his first public comments since it was confirmed he was in the UAE.
He left on the advice of government officials, he added.
