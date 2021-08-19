Capitol Police investigate ‘bomb threat’ near Library of Congress

The man drove a black pickup onto the sidewalk of the Library of Congress at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday, and police responded to a disturbance call, Chief J. Thomas Manger of the Capitol Police said in a news conference.

When the police arrived, the man said he had a bomb and one of the officers observed what appeared to be a detonator in his hand, Manger said.

The police are negotiating with the man, he said. It was unclear whether the man did actually have explosives.

“We don’t know what his motives are at this time,” Manger said. He confirmed that some of those negotiations had been streamed live on social media, and said the police have “a possible name” for the person.

“We’re trying to get as much information as we can to try to find a way to peacefully resolve this,” he said.

Manger declined to describe the conversation between the man and the negotiators.

The man, whom officials identified as a North Carolina resident, was making anti-government statements, according to a law enforcement official. Facebook did not immediately respond to questions about the livestream.

In alerts to Capitol Hill staff members earlier Thursday, police urged some people to move inside offices, lock doors and stay away from windows, and told others to evacuate to designated assembly areas.

The Metropolitan Police Department was “assisting with the report of an active bomb threat involving a suspicious vehicle” and “currently evacuating the area,” according to spokesperson Alaina Gertz.

The Capitol Police declined to provide details about the investigation and referred questions to the agency’s Twitter account, which urged people to stay away from the area.

With lawmakers scattered across the country for a scheduled August recess, most congressional staff were not on Capitol Hill when much of the complex went into lockdown. Many of the evacuated employees work for the Architect of the Capitol staff, building employees and workers helping with construction. And while thousands of people typically work in each office building, the pandemic has limited how many people were inside.

The Supreme Court building was evacuated shortly after 10 a.m., said Patricia McCabe, a spokeswoman.

As the police investigated, they shut down several nearby streets around the 100 block of First Street SE. Technicians from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the officers at the scene.

Just before 11 a.m., dozens of people flooded out of the Madison building, having been told by officers inside to leave the building.

“Everybody head south now,” a Capitol Police officer said as other officers ushered construction workers away from work in the road and asked diners outside a cafe to leave their tables.

Ultimately much of the crowd, some carrying laptops and tangled handfuls of charging cords and headphones, ended up in a park near the building, calling family members and figuring out how to get home.

The threat unsettled visitors and employees at the Capitol, eight months after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Hill on Jan. 6 in a violent attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election.

After the Jan. 6 riot and the death of a Capitol Hill officer in early April, even the precautionary steps to investigate suspicious packages have become more intense for staff on the Hill, amid heightened security precautions.

Employees in the Madison building were notified of the possible threat through alerts, before officials came over the building intercom to leave the building.

Once on the street, employees were told to go home or head away from the complex, although some could not reach their cars and the nearest Metro stop appeared closed.

“They’re just being cautious — they don’t want to take chances,” said Paul Hines, a building services employee evacuated from Madison. Hines, livestreaming a news report on his phone, had left his phone charger, his lunch and most of his belongings inside.

“Wasn’t expecting this,” he said. “I was about to eat my lunch.”

©2021 The New York Times Company