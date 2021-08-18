Taliban are supporting UK evacuation plans: UK ambassador in Kabul
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Aug 2021 09:06 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2021 09:06 PM BdST
Britain is working with the Taliban in Kabul on a "tactical, practical level" to evacuate citizens and eligible Afghans, Britain's ambassador to Afghanistan said on Wednesday, adding the evacuation programme would last days, not weeks.
Western nations are scrambling to get diplomats, civilians and eligible Afghans out of Kabul as the Taliban makes first efforts to set up a government after their lightning sweep into the capital.
"It is interesting the Taliban have chosen to support this operation," ambassador Laurie Bristow told reporters in a television clip filmed from Kabul.
"My assessment is that they see it as in their interests to help it to happen in an orderly and clear way. And, obviously, it's in our interests to see it that way, so we're working with them where we need to at a tactical practical level."
Asked how long he expected the evacuation effort to last, he said: "We're working on the basis of days, not weeks"
Bristow also posted on Twitter with a photograph from what he called the 'Evacuation Handling Centre' showing staff in military fatigues hunched over a laptop while an armed soldier looked on.
"Yesterday we got about 700 people out," he said in the video posted on Twitter on Wednesday.
"We're trying to scale up the speed, the pace, over the next couple of days, we'll put everything we can on this for the next few days, trying to get out everyone who we need to get to safety as soon as we can."
When asked on Wednesday whether Britain hoped to take 1,000 people out of Afghanistan a day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters they were "aiming to operate at that capacity".
- World frets again about Afghan militant havens
- Third Pfizer dose 86% effective in over 60s
- Afghan bank's $10bn mostly not within Taliban’s reach
- Singapore jails Briton for not wearing face mask
- Russia says Sputnik Light 93.5% effective
- 3 dead in anti-Taliban protests in Afghan city
- Sleepless 'mother of a thousand' worries for Afghan orphans
- US Afghans watch the chaos with horror
- Taliban are supporting UK evacuation plans: UK ambassador in Kabul
- UAE says Afghanistan's Ghani is in Gulf Arab state
- Third Pfizer dose 86 percent effective in over 60s, Israeli HMO says
- Afghan central bank's $10 billion stash mostly not within reach of Taliban
- Singapore jails Briton for not wearing face mask in public
- Despite Taliban assurances, world frets again about Afghan militant havens
Most Read
- Bangladesh to resume air bubble flights with India on Aug 20
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- What if you could become invisible to mosquitoes?
- How worried should Bangladesh be about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan?
- Taliban, striking dovish tone, promise peace and women's rights under Islam
- Pori Moni bail hearing delayed, police seek new remand order
- Bangladesh reports 172 virus deaths, 7,248 cases in a day
- The Taliban’s leaders: Worldly and ‘inclusive’ or ruthless ideologues?
- Govt officials to undergo drug test once a year: minister
- Deadly Jalalabad protests as Taliban consolidate Islamist rule