Russia says Sputnik Light 93.5 percent effective in Paraguay vaccination campaign
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Aug 2021 06:26 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2021 06:26 PM BdST
Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 has demonstrated 93.5 percent efficacy in Paraguay, with data taken from the South American country's vaccination campaign, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.
Developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, Sputnik Light had shown 79.4 percent efficacy when it was first authorised for use in May.
The RDIF, citing data from Paraguay's health ministry collected by July 30, said the vaccine had proved highly effective among more than 320,000 people.
"The use of the single-component vaccine Sputnik Light allows the Paraguayan authorities to shorten vaccination periods for the population and speed up the formation of collective immunity," RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.
