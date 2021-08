Russia says Sputnik Light 93.5 percent effective in Paraguay vaccination campaign

Developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, Sputnik Light had shown 79.4 percent efficacy when it was first authorised for use in May.

The RDIF, citing data from Paraguay's health ministry collected by July 30, said the vaccine had proved highly effective among more than 320,000 people.

"The use of the single-component vaccine Sputnik Light allows the Paraguayan authorities to shorten vaccination periods for the population and speed up the formation of collective immunity," RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.