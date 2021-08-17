Video: Scenes of panic and desperation at Kabul airport
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2021 01:55 AM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2021 01:55 AM BdST
Desperate to flee possible Taliban reprisal killings, harsh rule and brutal punishments, thousands of Afghan civilians swamped Kabul airport.
Many of them clang to a US military transport plane as it taxied on the runway on Monday.
US troops fired in the air to deter people trying to force their way on to a military flight evacuating US diplomats and embassy staff.
Five people were reported killed in chaos at the airport, but it was unclear if they had been shot or killed in a stampede. A US official told Reuters two gunmen had been killed by US forces there over the past 24 hours.
Another widely circulated, but unverified, video showed “three people falling after trying to leave the country by hiding next to the tyre or wing of an American plane”.
Three Kabul residents who were trying to leave the country by hiding next to the tire or wing of an American plane, fell on the rooftop of local people. They lost their lives due to the terrible conditions in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/Cj7xXE4vbx— Tariq Majidi (@TariqMajidi) August 16, 2021
- Global reaction to Taliban’s Afghanistan takeover
- Afghans won’t tolerate women's removal from society
- Uncertainty, fear grip Afghanistan
- Hundreds of Afghan soldiers flee over border: Uzbekistan
- Is America back or has it turned its back?
- India court stays parts of new IT rule
- Many have no place to run in Kabul
- Afghan military jet crashes in Uzbekistan
- Afghans will not tolerate women's removal from society, MP says
- With the Taliban in control, uncertainty and fear grip Afghanistan
- Uzbekistan says hundreds of Afghan soldiers flee over border with dozens of aircraft
- Bangladesh will accept if Taliban form a government of the people: foreign minister
- Global reaction to Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
- Afghan military jet crashes in Uzbekistan: report
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- Russia says Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash
- City Bank files lawsuit over reports on Pori Moni-banker links
- Bangladesh has information on seven of nine citizens in Kabul amid Taliban advance
- Five killed at chaotic Afghan airport as Taliban proclaim peace
- Overburdened with Rohingya, Bangladesh refuses US request to shelter Afghans
- Profits and poppy: Afghanistan's illegal drug trade a boon for Taliban
- Taliban declares 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul
- Afghanistan is peaceful, Taliban say, chaos engulfs airport