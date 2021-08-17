Video: Scenes of panic and desperation at Kabul airport

Many of them clang to a US military transport plane as it taxied on the runway on Monday.

US troops fired in the air to deter people trying to force their way on to a military flight evacuating US diplomats and embassy staff.

Five people were reported killed in chaos at the airport, but it was unclear if they had been shot or killed in a stampede. A US official told Reuters two gunmen had been killed by US forces there over the past 24 hours.

Another widely circulated, but unverified, video showed “three people falling after trying to leave the country by hiding next to the tyre or wing of an American plane”.