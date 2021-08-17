Key takeaways from first Taliban press conference after return to Kabul

Afghan news portal TOLOnews in a series of tweets described what the Taliban were saying at the press conference. Here are some key points of what their main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in the conference on Tuesday:

>> Mujahid says they are committed to providing women their rights based on Islam. He says women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed.

He says there will be no discrimination against women.

>>Mujahid says they have pardoned everyone and will not take revenge against anyone, including former military members and those who worked with the foreign forces. "No one will search their house," Mujahid says.

>> Mujahid says they do not have enmity toward anyone and based on their leader's orders they have pardoned everyone.

>> Mujahid says that the Islamic emirate is pledging to all world countries that no threat will be posed to any country from Afghanistan.

>> Mujahid says they want all media outlets to continue their activities. They have three suggestions: No broadcast should contradict Islamic values, they should be impartial, no one should broadcast anything that goes against our national interests.

>> Mujahid says the Taliban can assure the world that Afghanistan will no longer be a hub for poppy cultivation or for the drug business, and they need the world's support to promote an alternative for poppy cultivation.

>> Mujahid says that the security of foreign embassies is important to them and they pledge that the embassies will be completely safe.

>> Mujahid says that soon they will reach a settlement through which an Islamic government will be established in the country.

>> "We want to establish a government that includes all sides," Mujahid says, adding that they want an end to the war.

>> Mujahid says that damage to people and families occurred during the war accidentally and was not intentional and occurred in an uncontrolled situation. If it happened, it is unfortunate, he says.

>> The situation in Kabul city will soon be back to normal, Mujahid says.

>> In response to a question about differences between the 1990s Taliban and today's, Mujahid said the ideology and beliefs are the same because they are Muslims, but there is a change in terms of experience--they are more experienced and have a different perspective.

>> Mujahid says there will be an improvement in the country's economy and in the people's livelihoods.