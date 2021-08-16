US troops fire in air to scatter Afghan civilians at Kabul airport
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Aug 2021 11:39 AM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2021 12:25 PM BdST
US forces fired in the air at Kabul's airport on Monday to prevent hundreds of civilians running onto the tarmac, a US official said.
"The crowd was out of control," the official told Reuters by phone. "The firing was only done to defuse the chaos."
Hundreds of Afghans have jammed the airport trying to get out of the country after Taliban insurgents entered the capital on Sunday. US troops are in charge at the airport, helping in the evacuation of embassy staff and other civilians.
Desperate situation unfolding at #Kabul airport this morning. pic.twitter.com/JlAWtTHPBy— Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 16, 2021
We remind all American citizens and Afghan nationals that the security situation in Kabul remains unsafe. Please do not travel to the airport until notified. https://t.co/GFoQZrmMXs— U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) August 16, 2021
