Top peace official describes Ghani as Afghanistan's former president
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Aug 2021 12:03 AM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2021 12:03 AM BdST
Top Afghan peace official Abdullah Abdullah described Ashraf Ghani as Afghanistan's former president in a video message on Sunday.
He blamed Ghani for the current situation in Afghanistan, hours after Taliban insurgents entered the capital Kabul.
A top Afghan foreign ministry official said separately that Ghani had left Afghanistan, but that it was not clear which country he was heading for. A senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said earlier that Ghani had left for Tajikistan.
