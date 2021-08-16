Taliban takeover: What we know about Afghanistan right now

Here’s what we know about the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan:

AFGHAN MILITARY JET CRASHES IN UZBEKISTAN

An Afghan military jet has crashed in Uzbekistan on Monday, according to an Uzbek news website, Reuters reports.

The Afghan government collapsed on Sunday and the Taliban insurgents were poised to take over after capturing the capital Kabul.

According to the Gazeta.uz report, the jet crashed late on Sunday in Uzbekistan's southernmost Surxondaryo province adjacent to Afghanistan. It published photographs of medics attending to a man in an air force uniform.

The website also said a source told it that two Afghan military servicemen believed to have also been on the plane were hospitalised in the provincial capital, Termez.

Russia's TASS news agency cited Uzbekistan's defence ministry as saying it was studying reports about the crash. Uzbek authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Sunday, Uzbekistan said it had detained 84 Afghan soldiers who had crossed the border and sought medical help.

SWEDISH EMBASSY STAFF EVACUATED FROM AFGHANISTAN

Sweden has completed the evacuation of all its Swedish embassy staff from Kabul and is now working on plans to get local employees and those who have supported its activities out of the country, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Monday, reports Reuters.

"All deployed personnel were evacuated from Afghanistan last night by helicopter and plane to a US military base in Doha," Linde told reporters at a news conference.

RUSSIA WILL NOT RUSH ON QUESTION OF RECOGNITION FOR NEW AFGHAN AUTHORITIES

Russia will not rush with the question of recognising or not recognising the new authorities in Afghanistan, RIA news agency cited Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan as saying on Monday.

In comments on Ekho Moskvy radio station, the official said that Moscow would watch the action of the new authorities closely and will then make a decision, Reuters reports.

EU COORDINATING WITH MEMBER STATES TO GET LOCAL STAFF OUT OF AFGHANISTAN

The European Union is working with member states to find quick solutions for the relocation of local Afghan staff and their families to a safe place, a spokesperson said on Monday.

"The matter is extremely urgent, we take it very seriously and continue to work hard, together with EU member states, on implementing rapid solutions for them and ensure their safety," the spokesperson for the bloc's executive Commission told Reuters.

LUFTHANSA SAYS AVOIDING AFGHAN AIRSPACE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Lufthansa is rerouting flights to avoid Afghan airspace until further notice, a spokesperson said on Monday, after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul, reports Reuters.

"All Lufthansa Group Airlines are suspending overflights of Afghanistan until further notice," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

As a result, the flight time to India and other destinations will be extended by up to one hour, the spokesperson added.

UAE has evacuated its diplomats from Afghanistan, says foreign ministry

The United Arab Emirates has evacuated its diplomats from Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said in a statement to Reuters on Monday.

AT LEAST FIVE KILLED AT KABUL AIRPORT: WITNESSES

At least five people were killed in Kabul airport as hundreds of people tried to forcibly enter planes leaving the Afghan capital, witnesses told Reuters.

One witness said he had seen the bodies of five people being taken to a vehicle. Another witness said it was not clear whether the victims were killed by gunshots or in a stampede.

US troops, who are in charge of the airport, earlier fired in the air to scatter the crowd, a US official said.

US TROOPS FIRE IN AIR TO SCATTER CIVILIANS AT KABUL AIRPORT

US forces fired in the air at Kabul's airport on Monday to prevent hundreds of civilians running onto the tarmac, a US official said.

"The crowd was out of control," the official told Reuters by phone. "The firing was only done to defuse the chaos."

Hundreds of Afghans have jammed the airport trying to get out of the country after Taliban insurgents entered the capital on Sunday. US troops are in charge at the airport, helping in the evacuation of embassy staff and other civilians.

NO CLASHES IN AFGHANISTAN AFTER KABUL CAPTURE: TALIBAN

Taliban officials said on Monday they had received no reports of any clashes from across the country a day after the militants seized the capital, Kabul, and the US-backed government collapsed, Reuters reports.

"The situation is peaceful, as per our reports," one of the senior members of the Taliban said. They declined to be identified.

AFGHANISTAN AVIATION AUTHORITY ADVISES TRANSIT AIRCRAFT TO REROUTE

Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said on Monday that Kabul airspace had been released to the military and it advised transit aircraft to reroute, according to a notice to airmen on its website.

ACAA said any transit through Kabul airspace would be uncontrolled and it had advised the surrounding flight information regions that control airspace.

Kabul's flight information region covers all of Afghanistan.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said on its Twitter account that an Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi had changed course and exited Afghanistan's airspace shortly after entering, while a Terra Avia flight from Baku to Delhi was also changing course.

BRITAIN SAYS TALIBAN CONTROL AFGHANISTAN

The Taliban are in control of Afghanistan and British and NATO forces will not be returning to fight the insurgents, Britain's defence minister said on Monday.

"I acknowledge that the Taliban are in control of the country," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News. "I mean, you don't have to be a political scientist to spot that's where we're at."

Asked if Britain and NATO would return to Afghanistan, Wallace said: "That's not on the cards... we're going to go back"

Wallace said the military side of Kabul airport was secure and that Britain was doing everything it could to evacuate British citizens and Afghans with links to Britain.