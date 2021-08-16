At least five killed at Kabul airport: witnesses
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Aug 2021 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2021 01:39 PM BdST
At least five people were killed in Kabul airport as hundreds of people tried to forcibly enter planes leaving the Afghan capital, witnesses told Reuters.
One witness said he had seen the bodies of five people being taken to a vehicle. Another witness said it was not clear whether the victims were killed by gunshots or in a stampede.
US troops, who are in charge of the airport, earlier fired in the air to scatter the crowd, a US official said.
Officials were not immediately available to comment on the deaths.
