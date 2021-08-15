US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul: officials
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Aug 2021 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2021 11:22 AM BdST
The United States has started evacuating diplomats from its embassy in Kabul, two US officials told Reuters on Sunday.
"We have a small batch of people leaving now as we speak, a majority of the staff are ready to leave...the embassy continues to function," one of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.
It had been expected that the evacuation of most diplomats would begin on Sunday, as Taliban insurgents continued lightning advances that brought the Islamist group to the door of Kabul in a matter of days.
More stories
- Taliban takes Jalalabad
- 8 die in Russian plane crash Turkey
- Blood, billions of dollars: NATO's long Afghan war
- Quake kills hundreds in Haiti
- England to offer first COVID vaccine dose to 16-,17-year-olds by Aug 23
- 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
- Apple to only seek abuse images
- London's Tower Bridge gets stuck open
Recent Stories
- US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul: officials
- Pressure grows on Pakistan to seek peace as Taliban advance next door
- At least 20 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion: Red Cross
- Afghan government seeks to hold capital as Taliban takes Jalalabad
- Biden adds forces for Afghan evacuation, defends withdrawal decision
- Taliban sweep in Afghanistan follows years of US miscalculations
Opinion
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Some Bangladeshis have left homes to join Taliban: police
- Police press narcotics charges against Nasir Mahmood, Omi
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll approaches 24,000
- Court turns down actress Pori Moni’s bail appeal, orders her to jail
- Woman who jumped off Buriganga bridge found dead after 34 hours
- Swedish researchers plan human trial of nasal COVID vaccine in Bangladesh
- As Taliban advances, China lays groundwork to accept an awkward reality
- Quake kills hundreds in Haiti, worsening Caribbean nation's plight
- The Afghan military was built over 20 years. How did it collapse so quickly?