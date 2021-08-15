Iran sets up camps along Afghanistan border as Taliban advance
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Aug 2021 07:19 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2021 07:19 PM BdST
Iran said on Sunday it has prepared accommodation in three provinces bordering Afghanistan to provide temporary refuge to Afghans fleeing their country as Taliban insurgents enter the capital Kabul.
"Camps have been built in border areas in three provinces," Interior Ministry official Hossein Qasemi told Iran's state news agency IRNA.
But he added that: "We expect those Afghan refugees to return home when the situation improves in Afghanistan."
Afghanistan’s oil-rich western neighbour Iran has for years been a destination for Afghans seeking work or fleeing war.
But the state of Iran's economy, long stifled by U.S. sanctions, has persuaded Tehran to encourage many of the more than 2 million Afghan refugees in the country to return home.
More stories
- Ghani leaves Kabul for Tajikistan: official
- Taliban wants peaceful transition of power in days
- Iran sets camps along Afghan border as Taliban advance
- Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai
- Jilali may head Afghan interim govt
- Afghan govt ‘preparing for peaceful transfer of power’
- Pope urges dialogue in Afghanistan
- Timeline: The Taliban’s advance across Afghanistan
Recent Stories
- Taliban wants peaceful transition of power in days
- Jilali may head Afghan interim govt, oversee transfer of power to Taliban
- Pope urges dialogue in Afghanistan so people can live in peace, security
- Afghan ministers prepare for ‘peaceful transfer of power’ as Taliban surround Kabul
- Timeline: The Taliban's rapid advance across Afghanistan
- Taliban enter Afghan capital as US diplomats evacuate by chopper
Opinion
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Some Bangladeshis have left homes to join Taliban: police
- 7 of a family die as microbus crashes into ditch in Cox’s Bazar
- Tributes pour in as Bangladesh mourns founding father Bangabandhu
- Taliban enter Afghan capital two decades after US-led ouster
- Quake kills hundreds in Haiti, worsening Caribbean nation's plight
- Bangladesh logs 187 virus deaths, 6,684 new cases in a day
- Swedish researchers plan human trial of nasal COVID vaccine in Bangladesh
- Court turns down actress Pori Moni’s bail appeal, orders her to jail
- The dark night of Bangabandhu’s assassination: how it unfolded