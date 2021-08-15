Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, flydubai suspends services
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Aug 2021 07:45 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2021 07:45 PM BdST
Emirates airline said a flight to Kabul on Sunday was diverted due to the temporary closure of the runway at the airport, while fellow Dubai state-owned carrier flydubai suspended services.
The Emirates Boeing 777-300 flight circled over the Afghanistan capital, aircraft tracking website FlightRadar24 showed, before returning to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
"We are monitoring developments around the situation in Afghanistan and are working closely with all the relevant authorities to ensure the safe operation of our services," an Emirates spokesperson said.
Flydubai said earlier that a Boeing 737 service to Kabul on Sunday returned to Dubai mid-flight and that the airline had suspended its services to the city until further notice.
The Taliban militant group entered Kabul earlier on Sunday.
More stories
- Timeline: The Taliban’s advance across Afghanistan
- Taliban enter Afghan capital
- Taliban takes Jalalabad
- 8 die in Russian plane crash Turkey
- Blood, billions of dollars: NATO's long Afghan war
- Quake kills hundreds in Haiti
- England to offer first COVID vaccine dose to 16-,17-year-olds by Aug 23
- 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
Recent Stories
- Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to resign on Monday, Malaysiakini reports
- Taliban wants peaceful transition of power in days
- Jilali may head Afghan interim govt, oversee transfer of power to Taliban
- Pope urges dialogue in Afghanistan so people can live in peace, security
- Afghan ministers prepare for ‘peaceful transfer of power’ as Taliban surround Kabul
- Timeline: The Taliban's rapid advance across Afghanistan
Opinion
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Some Bangladeshis have left homes to join Taliban: police
- 7 of a family die as microbus crashes into ditch in Cox’s Bazar
- Tributes pour in as Bangladesh mourns founding father Bangabandhu
- Taliban enter Afghan capital two decades after US-led ouster
- Quake kills hundreds in Haiti, worsening Caribbean nation's plight
- Swedish researchers plan human trial of nasal COVID vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh logs 187 virus deaths, 6,684 new cases in a day
- Court turns down actress Pori Moni’s bail appeal, orders her to jail
- The dark night of Bangabandhu’s assassination: how it unfolded