Afghan President Ghani leaves for Tajikistan: interior ministry official

Published: 15 Aug 2021 07:57 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2021 07:59 PM BdST

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the capital Kabul for Tajikistan, a senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said on Sunday.

Asked for comment, the president's office said it "cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani's movement for security reasons".

A representative of the Taliban, which entered the capital Kabul earlier on Sunday, said the group was checking on Ghani's whereabouts.

