Afghan President Ghani leaves for Tajikistan: interior ministry official
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Aug 2021 07:57 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2021 07:59 PM BdST
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the capital Kabul for Tajikistan, a senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said on Sunday.
Asked for comment, the president's office said it "cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani's movement for security reasons".
A representative of the Taliban, which entered the capital Kabul earlier on Sunday, said the group was checking on Ghani's whereabouts.
More stories
- Timeline: The Taliban’s advance across Afghanistan
- Taliban enter Afghan capital
- Taliban takes Jalalabad
- 8 die in Russian plane crash Turkey
- Blood, billions of dollars: NATO's long Afghan war
- Quake kills hundreds in Haiti
- England to offer first COVID vaccine dose to 16-,17-year-olds by Aug 23
- 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
Recent Stories
- Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to resign on Monday, Malaysiakini reports
- Taliban wants peaceful transition of power in days
- Jilali may head Afghan interim govt, oversee transfer of power to Taliban
- Pope urges dialogue in Afghanistan so people can live in peace, security
- Afghan ministers prepare for ‘peaceful transfer of power’ as Taliban surround Kabul
- Timeline: The Taliban's rapid advance across Afghanistan
Opinion
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Some Bangladeshis have left homes to join Taliban: police
- 7 of a family die as microbus crashes into ditch in Cox’s Bazar
- Tributes pour in as Bangladesh mourns founding father Bangabandhu
- Quake kills hundreds in Haiti, worsening Caribbean nation's plight
- Taliban enter Afghan capital two decades after US-led ouster
- Swedish researchers plan human trial of nasal COVID vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh logs 187 virus deaths, 6,684 new cases in a day
- Court turns down actress Pori Moni’s bail appeal, orders her to jail
- The dark night of Bangabandhu’s assassination: how it unfolded