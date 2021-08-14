London's Tower Bridge gets stuck open for 2nd time in a year

The bridge, which allows boats to pass underneath by raising the road which crosses it, got stuck shortly before 2:45pm (1345 GMT), a spokeswoman for the City of London police force said.

Since 1976, the bridge's two arms, or bascules, have been operated by engines powered by oil and electricity, replacing the original steam-powered ones that dated back to the 19th century.

"Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position," a spokesman for the City of London Corporation, which owns the bridge, said. "We are working to

resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

It was the second time in a year that the bridge got stuck. In August 2020, it was closed for more 24 hours when its bascules jammed in an open position.