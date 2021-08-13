Japan PM Suga's support ratings stagnate at 29%, despite Tokyo Olympics
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Aug 2021 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2021 01:40 PM BdST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's support ratings hit 29.0% in August, down 0.3 point from the previous month, a poll by Jiji news agency showed on Friday, a sign the Tokyo Olympic Games failed to give a boost to the premier's popularity.
Of total respondents, 55.2% said they disapproved of Suga's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, compared with 25.7% who gave him a passing grade, the poll showed.
The poll was conducted on Aug 6-9.
More stories
- US deploys troops to aid Afghan evacuation
- Canada PM Trudeau planning snap election
- Pakistan: Attack that killed Chinese was a suicide bombing
- US, Britain to evacuate embassies in Afghanistan
- Afghan collapse accelerates
- New Zealand unveils a reopening strategy
- Flash floods kill 9 in Turkey
- US Embassy in Kabul urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately
Recent Stories
- Japan PM Suga's support ratings stagnate at 29%, despite Tokyo Olympics
- Afghanistan spiralling into failed state where al Qaeda will thrive: UK says
- Iran’s health system ‘beyond disastrous’ from COVID surge
- India set for huge boost in COVID vaccine supplies: ruling party chief
- China's new US envoy stresses importance of Taiwan in first high-level meeting
- Taliban capture Afghanistan's Kandahar as embassies get staff out
Opinion
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Police superintendent charged with raping colleague several times
- Bangladesh may bring back pandemic curbs if virus cases jump: state minister
- Sikder Group MD Ron and brother Dipu cleared of attempted murder charges
- Australia coach Langer argues with CA staffer over Bangladesh song video after series loss
- US asks Taliban to spare its embassy in coming fight for Kabul
- Bangladesh reports 10,126 virus cases in a day, another 215 die
- Texas hospitals are already overloaded. Doctors are ‘frightened by what is coming’
- Bangladesh to allow tourist sites, entertainment centres to reopen Aug 19
- Bangladesh to suspend first dosing of Moderna COVID vaccine, continue Sinopharm