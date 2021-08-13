India set for huge boost in COVID vaccine supplies: ruling party chief
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Aug 2021 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2021 12:57 PM BdST
India expects to get about 266 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August as a simpler licensing process has helped the government secure far more than earlier expected, the president of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party said on Friday.
Late last month, a senior government official told reporters that the government could only count on getting about 150 million doses in August.
Since then, India's drug regulator has approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine - though the company has not yet committed to a delivery schedule - and commercial production of Russia's Sputnik V in India could start too.
Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare's ZyCoV-D could also be approved soon, the health minister said this month.
Writing in a column for the Times of India daily, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, credited Modi for making it easier for vaccine makers to get approval.
"Among the many significant decisions taken by the PM is simplifying compulsory licensing policy to speed up vaccine production," Nadda wrote.
"It ensured clearance for manufacturing of Russia's Sputnik V in the country and just a few days back Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also been given clearance. In the coming days more vaccines will be available in India."
Nadda, who was the health minister in Modi's first term, said India's vaccine supply will reach 266.5 million doses in August, 261.5 million in September, 282.5 million in October, 282.5 million in November and 285 million doses in December.
The health ministry, whose end-July target of supplying 516 million doses fell short, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Nadda's projections.
India wants to vaccinate its entire adult population of 944 million by the end of this year. It has so far administered 528.6 million doses, giving at least one dose to about 44 percent of its adults, while 12 percent have had the required two doses.
India is the world's biggest vaccine maker, thanks to the Serum Institute of India. The company stopped all exports of COVID-19 shots in April as the government asked it to divert supplies to the domestic inoculation drive as infections surged.
India has reported 32.11 million COVID-19 infections, the most after the United States, with about 430,000 deaths, though experts say these are gross underestimates.
- US deploys troops to aid Afghan evacuation
- Canada PM Trudeau planning snap election
- Pakistan: Attack that killed Chinese was a suicide bombing
- US, Britain to evacuate embassies in Afghanistan
- Afghan collapse accelerates
- New Zealand unveils a reopening strategy
- Flash floods kill 9 in Turkey
- US Embassy in Kabul urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately
- Taliban capture Afghanistan's Kandahar as embassies get staff out
- US deploys troops to aid evacuation as Taliban surge
- Pakistan says attack that killed Chinese was a suicide bombing
- Canada PM Trudeau planning snap election, seeks approval for COVID response
- Six people killed in mass shooting in Plymouth, England
- New US census data shows white population shrank for first time
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Police superintendent charged with raping colleague several times
- Bangladesh may bring back pandemic curbs if virus cases jump: state minister
- Sikder Group MD Ron and brother Dipu cleared of attempted murder charges
- Australia coach Langer argues with CA staffer over Bangladesh song video after series loss
- US asks Taliban to spare its embassy in coming fight for Kabul
- Bangladesh to allow tourist sites, entertainment centres to reopen Aug 19
- Bangladesh reports 10,126 virus cases in a day, another 215 die
- Texas hospitals are already overloaded. Doctors are ‘frightened by what is coming’
- Shakib voted ICC Player of the Month for July