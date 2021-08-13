China's new US envoy stresses importance of Taiwan in first high-level meeting
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Aug 2021 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2021 12:57 PM BdST
China's newly appointed ambassador in Washington stressed the utmost importance of Taiwan in the Sino-US relationship during his first meeting with a top US official since assuming the job, according to Chinese state media.
Qin Gang, 55, who has earned a reputation for pointed public defences of his country's positions, struck an optimistic tone as he arrived in Washington in late July to take up his post, saying great potential awaited bilateral relations.
Meeting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Qin said they both had an "in depth, very frank" exchange of views, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
"The two sides agreed that Sino-US bilateral relations are very important, and it is necessary to resolve issues through dialogue and communication, manage differences and contradictions, and improve bilateral relations," Xinhua said.
The only issue to be directly mentioned in the report was Chinese-claimed Taiwan, the democratically ruled island that China considers its sovereign territory.
"Qin Gang emphasised that the Taiwan issue is the most important and sensitive issue in Sino-US relations. He clearly stated China's position to Sherman," Xinhua added, without elaborating.
China has been incensed by increased US support for Taiwan, including arms sales and COVID-19 vaccine donations, believing Washington is colluding with forces in Taiwan which are seeking the island's formal independence, a red line for Beijing.
The United States, like most countries, does not maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is its strongest international backer and main supplier of arms.
Meeting the newly arrived de facto US ambassador to Taipei, Sandra Oudkirk, on Friday, Taiwan Vice President William Lai expressed thanks for US support and its stressing, along with US allies, of the importance of stability in the Taiwan Strait "in the face of threats from China".
"This is extremely helpful for Taiwan's society, cross-Taiwan Strait developments, and peace in the Indo-Pacific," the presidential office cited Lai as saying.
- US deploys troops to aid Afghan evacuation
- Canada PM Trudeau planning snap election
- Pakistan: Attack that killed Chinese was a suicide bombing
- US, Britain to evacuate embassies in Afghanistan
- Afghan collapse accelerates
- New Zealand unveils a reopening strategy
- Flash floods kill 9 in Turkey
- US Embassy in Kabul urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately
- Taliban capture Afghanistan's Kandahar as embassies get staff out
- US deploys troops to aid evacuation as Taliban surge
- Pakistan says attack that killed Chinese was a suicide bombing
- Canada PM Trudeau planning snap election, seeks approval for COVID response
- Six people killed in mass shooting in Plymouth, England
- New US census data shows white population shrank for first time
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Police superintendent charged with raping colleague several times
- Bangladesh may bring back pandemic curbs if virus cases jump: state minister
- Sikder Group MD Ron and brother Dipu cleared of attempted murder charges
- Australia coach Langer argues with CA staffer over Bangladesh song video after series loss
- US asks Taliban to spare its embassy in coming fight for Kabul
- Bangladesh to allow tourist sites, entertainment centres to reopen Aug 19
- Bangladesh reports 10,126 virus cases in a day, another 215 die
- Texas hospitals are already overloaded. Doctors are ‘frightened by what is coming’
- Shakib voted ICC Player of the Month for July