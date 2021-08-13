Afghanistan spiralling into failed state where al Qaeda will thrive: UK
Sarah Young and Guy Faulconbridge, Reuters
Published: 13 Aug 2021 01:17 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2021 02:16 PM BdST
Afghanistan is spiralling into a failed state and a civil war in which militant groups such as al Qaeda will thrive and likely pose a threat again to the West, Britain's defence minister said on Friday.
After a 20-year war in Afghanistan, the United States has withdrawn most of its troops, allowing Taliban forces to sweep across the country in what diplomats have cast as a humiliation for the world's preeminent superpower.
"I'm absolutely worried that failed states are breeding grounds for those types of people," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky when asked about Afghanistan. "al Qaeda will probably come back."
"Britain found that out in the 1830s, that it is a country led by warlords and led by different provinces and tribes, and you end up, if you're not very careful in a civil war, and I think we are heading towards a civil war," he told the BBC.
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace leaves after the service marking Armistice Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain November 11, 2020. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS
The speed of the Taliban advance has shocked the Afghan government and its Western allies.
The Taliban controlled most of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, when it was ousted for harbouring al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden after the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.
Wallace said the West had to understand that it could not instantly fix countries such as Afghanistan but should manage situations.
He said that if the Taliban started to harbour al Qaeda, then "we could be back".
Wallace said that Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar and the town of Lashkar Gah was "pretty much now in the hands of the Taliban."
- US deploys troops to aid Afghan evacuation
- Canada PM Trudeau planning snap election
- Pakistan: Attack that killed Chinese was a suicide bombing
- US, Britain to evacuate embassies in Afghanistan
- Afghan collapse accelerates
- New Zealand unveils a reopening strategy
- Flash floods kill 9 in Turkey
- US Embassy in Kabul urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately
- Japan PM Suga's support ratings stagnate at 29%, despite Tokyo Olympics
- Afghanistan spiralling into failed state where al Qaeda will thrive: UK says
- Iran’s health system ‘beyond disastrous’ from COVID surge
- India set for huge boost in COVID vaccine supplies: ruling party chief
- China's new US envoy stresses importance of Taiwan in first high-level meeting
- Taliban capture Afghanistan's Kandahar as embassies get staff out
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Police superintendent charged with raping colleague several times
- Bangladesh may bring back pandemic curbs if virus cases jump: state minister
- Sikder Group MD Ron and brother Dipu cleared of attempted murder charges
- Australia coach Langer argues with CA staffer over Bangladesh song video after series loss
- US asks Taliban to spare its embassy in coming fight for Kabul
- Bangladesh reports 10,126 virus cases in a day, another 215 die
- Texas hospitals are already overloaded. Doctors are ‘frightened by what is coming’
- Bangladesh to allow tourist sites, entertainment centres to reopen Aug 19
- Bangladesh to suspend first dosing of Moderna COVID vaccine, continue Sinopharm