US Embassy in Kabul urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Aug 2021 11:50 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2021 11:50 PM BdST
The United States on Thursday urged US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options, a notice on the website of US Embassy in Kabul said, amid a speedy Taliban advance across the country.
Taliban fighters captured the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on Thursday. This took them to within 150 km (95 miles) of Kabul, the latest in their rapid takeover as the United States withdraws its troops from the country, leaving the Afghan government to fight the Islamist group on its own.
"The U.S. Embassy urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options," a notice on the embassy's website said, and warned Americans about the capability of the mission at this time in serving citizens.
"Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul," the notice said.
The United States on April 27 ordered government employees out of its embassy in Kabul if their work could be done elsewhere, citing increasing violence in the city.
State Department spokesman Ned Price earlier this week said the official posture of the embassy has not changed, when answering questions about whether an evacuation of the embassy is more likely.
But he added that Washington was evaluating the threat environment around its embassy in Kabul on a daily basis.
- Flash floods kill 9 in Turkey
- Tunis hit record 49C in heat wave
- N Korean envoy calls for cooperation with Russia
- Indian rocket fails to launch earth observation satellite
- Canada condemns China's treatment of detained citizens
- Australians find their own ways to speed vaccinations
- 65 killed in Algerian wildfires, Greece and Italy burn
- How Sweden became Europe’s Silicon Valley
- Flash floods kill nine in northern Turkey; 900 evacuated
- Iran summons Russian and British envoys over Tehran Conference tweet
- Indian rocket fails to launch earth observation satellite
- How Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe
- Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan? Here’s what we know
- Taliban take Ghazni city on road to Afghan capital
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Bangladesh may bring back pandemic curbs if virus cases jump: state minister
- Australia coach Langer argues with CA staffer over Bangladesh song video after series loss
- Police superintendent accused of rape by colleague
- CID put on six more cases over drug busts in houses of Helena, Piasha and others
- Shakib voted ICC Player of the Month for July
- Bangladesh to allow tourist sites, entertainment centres to reopen Aug 19
- Amid a second wave, Bangladesh grapples with growing demand for COVID vaccines
- Bangladesh to suspend first dosing of Moderna COVID vaccine, continue Sinopharm
- US finds Pakistan useful only to clean up mess in Afghanistan: Khan