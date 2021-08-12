Iran summons Russian and British envoys over Tehran Conference tweet
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Aug 2021 05:25 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2021 05:25 PM BdST
Iran summoned the Russian and British ambassadors on Thursday after a photograph was posted on the Russian embassy's Twitter account recalling the 1943 Tehran Conference, when Iran was occupied by the Allied powers, Iranian state media reported.
The picture, which outgoing foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called "extremely inappropriate", has drawn criticism in Iran, with many saying on Twitter that the aim appeared to be to remind them of a time when their country was under foreign occupation.
It showed the Russian envoy, Levan Dzhagaryan, and Britain's ambassador, Simon Shercliff, sitting where US president Franklin D Roosevelt, British prime minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin sat together at the Russian embassy during the 1943 strategy meeting.
Foreign minister-designate Hossein Amirabdollahian said it "showed disregard for diplomatic etiquette and the national pride of the Iranian people".
"During the meeting, the Russian ambassador stated that his intention to publish this photo was merely a reminder of Russia's alliance with Britain against the Nazi army during World War Two," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"There was no anti-Iranian motive behind the photo," the statement added, according to state TV.
While emphasising friendly relations between Iran and Russia, an Iranian foreign ministry official made clear that publication of the photograph "was not acceptable", the statement said.
The Russian embassy said it had no wish to cause offence.
"Taking into account the ambiguous reaction to our photo, we would like to note that it does not have any anti-Iranian context. We were not going to offend the feelings of the friendly Iranian people," it tweeted.
"The only meaning that this photo has to pay tribute to the joint efforts of the allied states against Nazism during the Second World War. Iran is our friend and neighbour, and we will continue to strengthen relations based on mutual respect" the Russian embassy added.
Shercliff retweeted the comments.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the British envoy "regretted the misunderstanding" over the picture and said that "there was no bad intention behind it".
Iranian authorities say they see Moscow as a "strategic partner" in talks between Tehran and six powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago.
Tensions between Iran and Britain have risen over an attack last month on a tanker in which a Briton died. Britain blamed Tehran, which denied involvement.
- Tunis hit record 49C in heat wave
- N Korean envoy calls for cooperation with Russia
- Canada condemns China's treatment of detained citizens
- Australians find their own ways to speed vaccinations
- 65 killed in Algerian wildfires, Greece and Italy burn
- US finds Pakistan useful only to clean up Afghan mess: Khan
- Taliban could take Kabul in 90 days : US intelligence
- Russia hits Navalny with new charge
- Iran summons Russian and British envoys over Tehran Conference tweet
- Indian rocket fails to launch earth observation satellite
- How Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe
- Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan? Here’s what we know
- Taliban take Ghazni city on road to Afghan capital
- Tunis hit record 49C in heat wave on Tuesday
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- COVID-19 has slammed Bangladesh’s hospitals. It is reopening anyway
- Messi signs with Paris Saint-Germain
- CID put on six more cases over drug busts in houses of Helena, Piasha and others
- EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots
- Bangladesh to suspend first dosing of Moderna COVID vaccine, continue Sinopharm
- Shakib voted ICC Player of the Month for July
- Australia coach Langer argues with CA staffer over Bangladesh song video after series loss
- Amid a second wave, Bangladesh grapples with growing demand for COVID vaccines
- Evaly customers, merchants advised to complain to consumer rights directorate