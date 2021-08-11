Taliban take control of northern Afghan borders, Russia says
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Aug 2021 02:30 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2021 02:30 PM BdST
Taliban militants have taken control of Afghanistan's borders with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Russia's Kommersant daily reported on Wednesday, citing Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, heightening security concerns for Moscow.
The Taliban, fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster, took control of another city in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, an official said, the eighth provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in six days.
They control much of the country's northern provinces adjacent to ex-Soviet Central Asia. An EU official said on Tuesday the militants now control 65% of Afghanistan.
Shoigu said the Taliban has promised not to cross the border, but that Moscow would continue holding joint drills with its allies in the region.
Russia operates a military base in Tajikistan and the former Soviet republic is a member of a Moscow-led military bloc, meaning that Moscow would be obliged to protect it in the event of invasion. Uzbekistan also has close ties with Russia.
Russia held drills with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan near the Afghan border this month. Russia has also reinforced its military base in Tajikistan with new armoured vehicles and firearms.
The Soviet Union occupied Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989, leaving after 15,000 of its troops were killed and tens of thousands were wounded.
- Taliban take control of Afghan borders: Russia
- Trudeau condemns Chinese court's sentencing of Canadian
- Hochul to become first woman to lead NY
- Biden says Afghan leaders must 'fight for their nation'
- Prince Andrew rape allegation renews questions about royal role
- 42 die in Algeria wildfire
- 3 Myanmar youths die after jumping off building
- China sentences Canadian to 11 years jail
- Taliban take control of northern Afghan borders, Russia says
- Trudeau condemns Chinese court's 11-year sentence in Canadian's espionage case
- Kathy Hochul to become first woman to lead New York
- As US leaves Afghanistan, history suggests it may struggle to stay out
- Sexual assault suit against Prince Andrew renews questions about his royal role
- Myanmar youths fleeing security forces jump from building
Most Read
- Pori Moni says she's being framed as police get two more days to interrogate her
- Messi gets hero's welcome in France after agreeing to join PSG
- Messi signs with Paris Saint-Germain
- Bangladesh to suspend first dosing of Moderna COVID vaccine, continue Sinopharm
- Bangladesh’s 264 new virus deaths match daily record
- Former New Zealand all-rounder Cairns on life support: report
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel
- Hasina spurns plans to name solar power plant after her
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
- Messi reaches agreement to join France's PSG, his father says