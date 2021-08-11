Floods hit Turkey's north days after wildfires ravage south
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Aug 2021 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2021 08:18 PM BdST
Floods caused by unusually heavy rainfall struck Turkey's northern coast on Wednesday, tearing down a bridge and leaving villages without power, after some of the biggest wildfires in the country's history ravaged its southwest.
State broadcaster TRT Haber said one person died from a heart attack in the northern province of Bartin, and emergency workers were looking for another person who was missing.
Thirteen people were also injured after a bridge collapsed in Bartin and there were power outages in 12 villages, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.
In Sinop province, 150 miles (240 km) east of Bartin, a house collapsed due to the deluge and cars were left stranded in water, Reuters footage showed.
AFAD said a hospital was being evacuated and some roads were closed in Sinop, warning that strong rains in the area were expected to continue.
Heavy rain also caused a river to overflow in Kastamonu, some 70 km inland, dragging cars and debris downstream, footage from TRT showed.
A hydroelectric power plant was flooded as water levels rose, TRT said, adding that efforts to rescue people stuck in the area continued.
Turkey's north is prone to flash floods in the summer when rains are particularly strong. Last year at least five people were killed in the floods in the region.
Turkey has also battled raging wildfires that burnt tens of thousands of hectares of forest along its southern coast for the last two weeks.
The UN climate panel sounded a dire warning this week that the world's greenhouse gas levels were high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades.
The 1.1-degree Celsius warming already recorded has been enough to unleash disastrous weather including the fires in Turkey, Greece and the United States.
- Taliban take control of Afghan borders: Russia
- Trudeau condemns Chinese court's sentencing of Canadian
- Hochul to become first woman to lead NY
- Biden says Afghan leaders must 'fight for their nation'
- Prince Andrew rape allegation renews questions about royal role
- 42 die in Algeria wildfire
- 3 Myanmar youths die after jumping off building
- China sentences Canadian to 11 years jail
- Myanmar COVID vaccination rollout leaves Rohingya waiting
- Taliban take control of northern Afghan borders, Russia says
- Trudeau condemns Chinese court's 11-year sentence in Canadian's espionage case
- Kathy Hochul to become first woman to lead New York
- As US leaves Afghanistan, history suggests it may struggle to stay out
- Sexual assault suit against Prince Andrew renews questions about his royal role
Most Read
- Messi signs with Paris Saint-Germain
- Pori Moni says she's being framed as police get two more days to interrogate her
- Messi gets hero's welcome in France after agreeing to join PSG
- Bangladesh to suspend first dosing of Moderna COVID vaccine, continue Sinopharm
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel
- Hasina spurns plans to name solar power plant after her
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
- Six policemen, including DB OC, held for robbing gold bars from Feni businessman
- Former New Zealand all-rounder Cairns on life support: report
- As Bangladesh unlocks, experts emphasise health rules, vaccination