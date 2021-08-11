Factbox: Afghan cities taken over or contested by Taliban
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Aug 2021 01:49 AM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2021 01:49 AM BdST
Taliban insurgents have made rapid advances across Afghanistan in recent months as US and other foreign forces withdraw.
Following is a list of provincial capitals that have fallen to, or are being contested by the Islamist militants, who are fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after they were ousted in 2001. Afghanistan has 34 provinces in total.
PROVINCIAL CAPITALS FALLING TO THE TALIBAN:
- Aug. 6 - ZARANJ. The Taliban take over the city in Nimroz province in the south of the country, the first provincial capital to fall to the insurgents since they stepped up attacks on Afghan forces in early May.
- Aug. 7 - SHEBERGHAN. The Taliban declare they have captured the entire northern province of Jawzjan, including its capital Sheberghan. Heavy fighting is reported in the city, and government buildings are taken over by the insurgents. Afghan security forces say they are still fighting there.
- Aug. 8 - SAR-E-PUL. The insurgents take control of Sar-e-Pul, capital of the northern province of the same name. It is the first of three provincial centres to fall on the same day. read more
- Aug. 8 - KUNDUZ. Taliban fighters seize control of the northern city of 270,000 people, regarded as a strategic prize as it lies at the gateway to mineral-rich northern provinces and Central Asia. Government forces say they are resisting the insurgents from an army base and the airport.
- Aug. 8 - TALOQAN. The capital of Takhar province, also in the north, falls to the Taliban in the evening. They free prisoners and force government officials to flee.
- Aug. 9 - AYBAK. The capital of the northern province of Samangan is overrun by Taliban fighters.
- Aug. 10 - PUL-E-KHUMRI. The capital of the central province of Baghlan falls to the Taliban, according to residents.
PROVINCIAL CAPITALS BEING CONTESTED AS OF AUG. 10:
- FARAH. Capital of the western province of Farah.
- HERAT. Capital of Herat province in the west.
- LASHKARGAH. Capital of Helmand in the south.
- KANDAHAR. Capital of Kandahar province in the south.
- Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings
- Factbox: Afghan cities taken over or contested by Taliban
- US gives Myanmar $50m in aid
- Migrant’s death may not shift Japan's refugee rules
- PM apologises as Greece counts costs of wildfire catastrophe
- Senate Democrats begin $3.5tn push for social change
- India shuts consulate in Afghanistan, evacuates citizens
- Chinese court rejects appeal from Canadian on death row
- Factbox: Afghan cities taken over or contested by Taliban
- A Sri Lankan migrant’s death shook Japan. It may not shift refugee rules
- New York Governor Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings
- PM apologises as Greece counts costs of wildfire catastrophe
- US gives Myanmar $50m in aid as humanitarian crisis worsens
- India shuts last consulate in Afghanistan and evacuates citizens
Most Read
- Pori Moni says she's being framed as police get two more days to interrogate her
- Messi gets hero's welcome in France after agreeing to join PSG
- Ferry ploughs into a pillar of Padma Bridge, again
- Bangladesh’s 264 new virus deaths match daily record
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
- Bangladesh’s Globe Biotech claims ‘good results’ in Bangavax COVID vaccine animal trial
- Messi reaches agreement to join France's PSG, his father says
- Former New Zealand all-rounder Cairns on life support: report
- Shakib first cricketer to reach 1,000 runs plus 100 wickets in T20Is
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11