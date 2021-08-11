Chinese court convicts Canadian Michael Spavor on charge of espionage
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Aug 2021 09:16 AM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2021 09:16 AM BdST
A Chinese court convicted Canadian businessman Michael Spavor of espionage on Wednesday and sentenced him to 11 years in prison and said he will be deported, but it was not clear when, based on a statement on the court's website.
Spavor's sentencing comes as lawyers in Canada representing the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei make a final push to convince a court there not to extradite her to the United States.
The Dandong Intermediate Court said 50,000 yuan of Spavor's personal assets will be confiscated.
