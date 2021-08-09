Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Aug 2021 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2021 12:50 PM BdST
Suspected Taliban fighters killed an Afghan radio station manager in Kabul and kidnapped a journalist in southern Helmand province, local government officials said on Monday, reporting the latest in a long line of attacks targeting media workers.
Gunmen shot Toofan Omar, the station manager of Paktia Ghag radio and an officer for NAI, a rights group supporting independent media in Afghanistan, in a targeted killing in the capital on Sunday.
"Omari was killed by unidentified gunmen...he was liberal man...we are being targeted for working independently," said Mujeeb Khelwatgar, the head of NAI.
Officials in Kabul suspected Taliban fighters had carried out the attack.
Last month the NAI report at least 30 journalists and media workers have been killed, wounded or abducted by militant groups in Afghanistan this year.
In southern Helmand province, officials said Taliban fighters had seized a local journalist, Nematullah Hemat, from his home in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, on Sunday.
"There is just absolutely no clue where the Taliban have taken Hemat...we are really in a state of panic, said Razwan Miakhel, head of private TV channel, Gharghasht TV where Hemat was employed.
A Taliban spokesperson told Reuters that he had no information on either the killing in Kabul or the abducted journalist in Helmand.
A coalition of Afghan news organisations have written to US President Joe Biden and leaders in the House of Representatives, urging them to grant special immigration visas to Afghan journalists and support staff.
The Taliban seized three northern cities over the weekend and were threatening to capture more, ramping up an offensive against Afghan government forces that followed Washington's announcement that it would end its military mission in the country by the end of the month.
- The military taking on the Taliban is broken, battered
- Taliban overrun Afghan cities of Kunduz, Sar-e Pul, Taloqan
- Belgian collects a treasure trove of 60,000 vintage tin boxes
- Hezbollah could escalate its response to Israel: Nasrallah
- S Arabia opens Umrah to vaccinated worshipers from abroad
- China reports 96 new COVID-19 cases vs 107 the day before
- Afghan translator for US forces starts new life in California
- Alibaba rocked by sexual assault allegation
- New York Governor Cuomo's top aide resigns amid sexual harassment scandal
- Australia PM's ratings hit pandemic lows amid lockdowns
- The war in Afghanistan: how it started and how it is ending
- Attack in Burkina Faso kills at least 12 soldiers, sources say
- As Afghan cities fall to Taliban, brutal new chapter unfolds
- Blaze ravages Evia island 'like a horror movie' on sixth day of Greek fires
Most Read
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- Police investigating reports on Pori Moni’s links to banker
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
- Three arrested for hacking Shawpno’s system
- Najma Chowdhury, an Ekushey Padak-winning professor, dies of COVID at 79
- Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimy arrested, director Chayanika Chowdhury released
- Barca lawyer files complaint over PSG’s FFP violation to halt Messi’s move
- Bangladesh logs 241 virus deaths, 10,299 cases in a day
- Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel