Catholic priest killed in western France, Rwandan immigrant hands himself in
>>Reuters
Published: 09 Aug 2021 06:21 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2021 06:21 PM BdST
A Rwandan immigrant walked into a police station in western France on Monday and said he had murdered a Catholic priest, a source close to the investigation said.
Police found the body of the priest shortly afterwards in Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevre, Vendee region.
The source said the suspect had been involved in an arson attack on Nantes cathedral in 2020.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he would travel to the area.
"All my support to Catholics in our country after the dramatic killing of a priest in the Vendee. I'm headed there," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.
Senator Bruno Retailleau, who represents the Vendee region, identified the victim as Olivier Maire. He said the local Catholic church had been housing the Rwandan man.
"Deeply shocked by the terrible murder of a priest who had taken in his murderer into his care," Retailleau said on Twitter.
"What was this man still doing in France?" the senator asked.
- A hotter future is certain: UN
- The military taking on the Taliban is broken, battered
- New Zealand plans border reopening amid labour shortage
- TikTok frozen honey trend can have ill effects
- Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager
- Australian Internet service providers sued for false speed claims
- Taliban overrun Afghan cities of Kunduz, Sar-e Pul, Taloqan
- Belgian collects a treasure trove of 60,000 vintage tin boxes
- As Taliban captures cities, US says Afghan forces must fend for themselves
- Catholic priest killed in western France, Rwandan immigrant hands himself in
- Italian police seize envelope with bullets sent to Pope
- A hotter future is certain, climate panel warns. But how hot Is up to us
- Virus-free New Zealand plans border reopening amid labour shortage
- As cities fall in Afghanistan, the propaganda war grows
Most Read
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- Police investigating reports on Pori Moni’s links to banker
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
- Barca lawyer files complaint over PSG’s FFP violation to halt Messi’s move
- Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants
- Bangladesh bars banks from lowering deposit rate below inflation
- Facing the heat, Bangladesh panel scraps proposal to bar female officials from guard of honour
- Indian mining state shifts from coal to forest fruits and flowers
- Bangladesh okays COVID vaccine for pregnant, breastfeeding women
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel